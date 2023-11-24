Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7416 $
Price in auction currency 6801 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7112 $
Price in auction currency 7100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search