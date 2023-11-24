Pattern Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1)