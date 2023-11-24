Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1816 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern Thaler 1816 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7416 $
Price in auction currency 6801 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7112 $
Price in auction currency 7100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1816 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search