Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1825 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1825 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1825 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
3466 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2016
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Leu - October 24, 2005
Seller Leu
Date October 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 I.G.S. at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

