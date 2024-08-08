Ducat 1825 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

