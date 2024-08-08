Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1825 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1825 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
3466 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
