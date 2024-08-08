Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1821 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,120. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3312 $
Price in auction currency 3120 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search