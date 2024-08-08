Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1821 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1821 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1821 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,120. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3312 $
Price in auction currency 3120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1821 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1821 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search