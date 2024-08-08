Ducat 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (1)