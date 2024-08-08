Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1819 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1819 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2773 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 I.G.S. at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2455 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

