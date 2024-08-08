Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1819 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1819
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1819 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2773 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2455 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search