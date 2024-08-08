Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1825 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 5 Thaler 1825 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (10)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5260 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5739 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 S at auction Künker - September 27, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

