Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1825 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5260 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5739 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
