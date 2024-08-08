Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3427 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
