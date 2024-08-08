10 Thaler 1816 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1816 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3427 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition XF (2)