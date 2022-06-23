1 Pfennig 1867 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)