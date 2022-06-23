Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1867 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1867 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1867 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period George II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1867 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1867 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1867 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1867 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1867 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

