Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1 Pfennig 1867 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 - 1,4 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period George II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1867 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
