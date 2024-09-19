Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Copper coins 1 Pfennig of George II - Saxe-Meiningen

type-coin
type-coin

1 Pfennig 1867-1868

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1867 0 51868 0 10
