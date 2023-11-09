Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1868 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1868 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, George II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period George II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4332 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

