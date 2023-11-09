Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1 Pfennig 1868 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 - 1,4 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period George II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler George II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4332 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
