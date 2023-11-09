1 Pfennig 1868 (Saxe-Meiningen, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1868 . This copper coin from the times of George II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4332 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) No grade (7)