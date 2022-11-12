Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Heller 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Heller 1814 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Heller 1814 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,7 - 0,8 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3174 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 162 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

