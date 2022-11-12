Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Heller 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,7 - 0,8 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1814
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3174 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 162 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
