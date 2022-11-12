Heller 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Heller 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3174 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (5) XF (4)