Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Meiningen coins price guide
Bernhard II
Heller
Saxe-Meiningen
Period:
1808-1870
1808-1870
Bernhard II
1808-1866
George II
1867-1870
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Meiningen coins price guide
Bernhard II
Heller
Copper coins Heller of Bernhard II - Saxe-Meiningen
Heller 1814
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1814
0
9
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen
Coin catalog of Bernhard II
All Saxe-Meiningen coins
Saxe-Meiningen coins Heller
Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
VL Nummus
Auction
Sep 15, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Saxe-Meiningen
Period
1808-1870
Category
Close
???
Saxe-Meiningen
Period
1808-1870
Bernhard II
1808-1866
George II
1867-1870
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send