Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1963

Circulation coins

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1963
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1963
2 Kopeks 1963
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Kopek 1963
Reverse 1 Kopek 1963
1 Kopek 1963
Average price 250 $
Sales
1 22
