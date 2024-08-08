Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1963 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1963 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
