1 Kopek 1963 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1963 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

