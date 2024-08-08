Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1963 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1963 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1963 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1963
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1963 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1963 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

