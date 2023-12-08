Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1963 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1963 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
