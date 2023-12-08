Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1963 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1963 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1963 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1963
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1963 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1963 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

