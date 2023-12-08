2 Kopeks 1963 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1963 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1)