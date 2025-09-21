flag
5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC126,220
  • Mintage PROOF95,420

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1980
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2714 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 59. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
SellerDenga1700
DateDecember 17, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Coinhouse - September 28, 2019
SellerCoinhouse
DateSeptember 28, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2017
ConditionPF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi""?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" with mark ЛМД is 25 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Equestrian game "Isindi"" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

