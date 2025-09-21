flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC225,653
  • Mintage PROOF118,353

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Running" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61556 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 10, 2025
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionPF69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 8, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction V. GADOURY - June 6, 2023
SellerV. GADOURY
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 19, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 19, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Running"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Running" with mark ЛМД is 15 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Running" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Running" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Running" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Running" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

