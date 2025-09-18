flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1991
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Average price (PROOF):100 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1991 "Triumphal Arch" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Russiancoin - September 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction AURORA - August 21, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Russiancoin - July 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction COINSTORE - June 1, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Klondike Auction - May 25, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction WCN - April 17, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction WCN - April 3, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2025
SellerMS67
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction WCN - September 5, 2024
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction WCN - August 8, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Hermes Auctions - September 30, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction
Russia 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch" at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1991 ММД "Triumphal Arch"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1991 "Triumphal Arch" with mark ММД is 45 USD for regular strike and 100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1991 "Triumphal Arch" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1991 "Triumphal Arch" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "Triumphal Arch" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1991 "Triumphal Arch" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

