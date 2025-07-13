flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC25,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1990
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Average price (PROOF):45 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1990 "Cook's Expedition" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,950. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 21, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 11, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Coins NB - November 26, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - November 12, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Coins NB - October 15, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionPF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Coins NB - September 10, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
SellerKatz
DateDecember 29, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1990 ЛМД "Cook's Expedition"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1990 "Cook's Expedition" with mark ЛМД is 40 USD for regular strike and 45 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1990 "Cook's Expedition" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1990 "Cook's Expedition" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1990 "Cook's Expedition" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1990 "Cook's Expedition" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

