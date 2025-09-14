flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1989
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Average price (PROOF):110 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1989 "The first all-Russian coins" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Знак - September 13, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Знак - September 13, 2025
SellerЗнак
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction AURORA - August 21, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction BAC - July 29, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Знак - March 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Знак - March 15, 2025
SellerЗнак
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Rare Coins - March 5, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateMarch 5, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1989 ЛМД "The first all-Russian coins"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1989 "The first all-Russian coins" with mark ЛМД is 45 USD for regular strike and 110 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1989 "The first all-Russian coins" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1989 "The first all-Russian coins" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1989 "The first all-Russian coins" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1989 "The first all-Russian coins" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1989All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 3 RoublesNumismatic auctions