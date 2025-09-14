3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight34,56 g
- Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC35,000
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination3 Roubles
- Year1988
- MintLeningrad
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.
How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin"?
According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with mark ЛМД is 55 USD for regular strike and 40 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with mark ЛМД?
The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with the letters ЛМД?
To sell the 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.