3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC35,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1988
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:55 USD
Average price (PROOF):40 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Coins NB - October 19, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 19, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Inasta - June 17, 2024
SellerInasta
DateJune 17, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
SellerInasta
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Coins NB - October 28, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 14, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1988 ЛМД "Vladimir's silver coin"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with mark ЛМД is 55 USD for regular strike and 40 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1988 "Vladimir's silver coin" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
