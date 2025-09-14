flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight34,56 g
  • Pure silver (1 oz) 31,104 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC35,000

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1988
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Average price (PROOF):40 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4673 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 424,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Знак - June 14, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Знак - June 14, 2025
SellerЗнак
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Istra Numizmatika - June 1, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Coins NB - October 19, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 19, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
SellerInasta
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral" at auction Rauch - October 5, 2025
SellerRauch
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1988 ММД "Saint Sophia Cathedral"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with mark ММД is 45 USD for regular strike and 40 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1988 "Saint Sophia Cathedral" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1988All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 3 RoublesNumismatic auctions