10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Reindeer sleigh races" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight33,3 g
- Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC126,220
- Mintage PROOF95,420
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination10 Roubles
- Year1980
- MintLeningrad
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Reindeer sleigh races" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Reindeer sleigh races"?
According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Reindeer sleigh races" with mark ЛМД is 35 USD for regular strike and 65 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Reindeer sleigh races" with mark ЛМД?
The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Reindeer sleigh races" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Reindeer sleigh races" with the letters ЛМД?
To sell the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Reindeer sleigh races" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.