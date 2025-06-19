flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC126,220
  • Mintage PROOF95,420

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1980
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):35 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2729 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Coins NB - August 10, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateAugust 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateJuly 3, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 20, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJune 20, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1980 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" with mark ЛМД is 35 USD for regular strike and 35 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Tug of War" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1980All Russian coinsRussian silver coinsRussian coins 10 RoublesNumismatic auctions