RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC126,220
  • Mintage PROOF95,420

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1980
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7449 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionMS69 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
SellerKatz
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 23, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
SellerKatz
DateDecember 1, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1980 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with mark ММД is 35 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1980 "Olympics - 1980. Wrestling" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

