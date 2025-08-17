flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC220,583
  • Mintage PROOF119,243

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1979
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1971 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place June 7, 2025.

Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1979 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Basketball"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" with mark ЛМД is 40 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1979 "Olympics - 1980. Basketball" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

