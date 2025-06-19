10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing"? According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with mark ММД is 35 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with mark ММД? The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.