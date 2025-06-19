flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC192,204
  • Mintage PROOF118,403

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintMoscow
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (43)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1443 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place July 12, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Stack's - April 13, 2025
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Stack's - April 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionMS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
SellerBAC
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1978 ММД "Olympics - 1980. Rowing"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with mark ММД is 35 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with mark ММД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with the letters ММД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with the letters ММД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Rowing" with the letters ММД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

