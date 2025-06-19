flag
10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight33,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,9636 oz) 29,97 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC226,404
  • Mintage PROOF118,403

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination10 Roubles
  • Year1978
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (37)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" with mark ЛМД. This silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1608 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
SellerBAC
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMarch 20, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 27, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateNovember 27, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of USSR 10 Roubles 1978 ЛМД "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" with mark ЛМД is 25 USD for regular strike and 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" with mark ЛМД?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" with the letters ЛМД is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" with the letters ЛМД?

To sell the 10 Roubles 1978 "Olympics - 1980. Bicycle" with the letters ЛМД we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

