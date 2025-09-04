flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight29 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1987
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Average price (PROOF):45 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1718 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - September 4, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - July 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 4, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
SellerKatz
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" is 15 USD for regular strike and 45 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

