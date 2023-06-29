flag
Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1991
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):30 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2935 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction WCN - June 5, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" is 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running"?

To sell the Rouble 1991 "Olympics - 1992. Running" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

