RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1987
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):55 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 260. Bidding took place October 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Zöttl - May 31, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - May 15, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - April 3, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionPF68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Heritage - October 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionPF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" is 55 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution"?

To sell the Rouble 1987 "70 years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

