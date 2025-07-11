flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1985
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Average price (PROOF):15 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3186 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Numismatica Italia - July 11, 2025
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" is 35 USD for regular strike and 15 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival"?

To sell the Rouble 1985 "Youth Festival" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

