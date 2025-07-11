flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1985
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Average price (PROOF):25 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Numismatica Italia - July 11, 2025
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Numismatica Italia - February 16, 2024
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateFebruary 16, 2024
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Coins NB - October 15, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionPF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Heritage - February 13, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionPF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Stack's - June 26, 2020
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Stack's - June 26, 2020
SellerStack's
DateJune 26, 2020
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
SellerKatz
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
SellerKatz
DateJuly 4, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" is 15 USD for regular strike and 25 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory"?

To sell the Rouble 1985 "40 Years of Victory" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1985All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions