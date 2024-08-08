flag
Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1985
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):190 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 2, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
SellerCoins.ee
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 23, 2021
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 10, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" is 190 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels"?

To sell the Rouble 1985 "Friedrich Engels" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

