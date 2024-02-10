flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1984
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Average price (PROOF):170 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2024
SellerCoinhouse
DateFebruary 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Coinhouse - February 10, 2024
SellerCoinhouse
DateFebruary 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 8, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
SellerCoins.ee
DateJuly 12, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
SellerKatz
DateDecember 20, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 3, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" is 30 USD for regular strike and 170 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin"?

To sell the Rouble 1984 "Aleksandr Pushkin" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

