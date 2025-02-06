flag
Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1983
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 2, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionPF67 RNGA
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" is 30 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova"?

To sell the Rouble 1983 "Valentina Tereshkova" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

