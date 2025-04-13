flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight12,8 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1982
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Average price (PROOF):40 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 3, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - May 4, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionPF69 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Karamitsos - April 13, 2025
SellerKaramitsos
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionPF60
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionPF68 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
SellerCoins.ee
DateFebruary 14, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 23, 2021
ConditionPF66 RNGA
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" is 40 USD for regular strike and 40 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR"?

To sell the Rouble 1982 "60 years of the USSR" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1982All Russian coinsRussian copper-nickel coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions