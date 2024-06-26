Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1702 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1702 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search