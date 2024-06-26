Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (15) VF (58) F (4) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (5) VF30 (2) VF25 (3) VF20 (2) DETAILS (6) BN (3) Service RNGA (5) NGC (2) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (3)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (4)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (27)

RedSquare (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)