Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒ (1702) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
