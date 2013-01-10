Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I

Сondition
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
  • RND (3)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) БК at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

