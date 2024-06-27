Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,740,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 19250 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
