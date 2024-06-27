Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,740,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 19250 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1845 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1845 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search