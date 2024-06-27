Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 401,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6816 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
