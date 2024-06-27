Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 401,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6816 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

