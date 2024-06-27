5 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 6816 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (92) AU (26) XF (31) VF (9) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (12) MS65 (54) MS64 (8) MS63 (7) MS62 (5) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (76) RNGA (1) ННР (7) PCGS (4) NGS (1)

