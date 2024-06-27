Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,113

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 25349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2980 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

