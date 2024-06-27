Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,400,113
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 25349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2980 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1838 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
