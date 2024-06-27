Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,140,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 14100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1837 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search