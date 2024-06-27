Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,140,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (19)
- AURORA (9)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (5)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 14100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1837 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
