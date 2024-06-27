Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,010,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6744 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

