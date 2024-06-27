5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (43) AU (36) XF (32) VF (17) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (8) MS63 (11) MS62 (16) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (14) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (3) VF35 (6) VF30 (4) PF64 (2) Service ННР (5) NGC (34) PCGS (14)

