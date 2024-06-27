Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,010,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6744 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
