Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 780,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7600 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
