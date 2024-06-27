Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 780,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (12)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (23)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1834 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search