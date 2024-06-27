5 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

