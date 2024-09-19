Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,500,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • RND (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
36245 $
Price in auction currency 2250000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
44343 $
Price in auction currency 2500000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1854-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

