Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,500,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
36245 $
Price in auction currency 2250000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
44343 $
Price in auction currency 2500000 RUB
