Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Via (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search