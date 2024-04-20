Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,800,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
