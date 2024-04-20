20 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (36) AU (24) XF (19) VF (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3) ННР (3)

