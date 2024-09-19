Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
57378 $
Price in auction currency 3300000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1832-1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
