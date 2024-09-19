Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.
