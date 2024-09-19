20 Kopeks 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1832-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1844 "Eagle 1832-1843" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

