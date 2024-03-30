10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) Service ННР (1)