Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,110,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 5433 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
