Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,110,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 5433 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 18, 2014
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 18, 2014
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1849 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1849 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
