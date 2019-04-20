10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 230,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (1) RNGA (1)