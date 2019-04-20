Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 230,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

