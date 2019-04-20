Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,07 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 230,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
