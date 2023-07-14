10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8575 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

