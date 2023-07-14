Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8575 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
