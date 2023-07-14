Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8575 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
